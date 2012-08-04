CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt invited officials from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to visit to resume talks on a
$3.2 billion loan, the state's finance minister Mumtaz al-Saeed
told reporters on Saturday.
An IMF deal would help Egypt stave off a budget and balance
of payments crisis and add credibility to economic reforms
needed to restore the confidence of investors who fled the
country after the state's popular uprising of last year.
"We have offered an invitation to the IMF delegation to
visit Egypt in the coming period," Saeed said without specifying
when exactly the visit will take place.
"And there is a probability that the head of the IMF would
also come in the visit," he added.
Saeed, who was selected to remain in his post in the new
cabinet sworn in last Thursday, also said he expected a growth
rate of 3.5-4 percent in 2012-2013 fiscal year. Egypt's fiscal
year starts on July 1.
Egypt's former interim government had previously forecasted
4 to 4.5 percent growth in the economy 2012-2013 fiscal
year.
Saeed's comments came after the first meeting of the state's
first permanent government since the overthrow of former
president Hosni Mubarak by last year's revolt.
Hisham Kandil, the first prime minister named by Egypt's
newly elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has drawn on
bureaucrats and Islamists for the new cabinet, disappointing
those who wanted a more inclusive government able to achieve the
revolution's demands for democracy and
prosperity.
"The economic file was the first file that the government
saw it should give all the needed attention," a cabinet
statement said adding that its first meeting discussed means to
reduce the state's deficit and bring back the flow of investment
to the country.
The state's 2012-13 budget showed a 12.5 percent rise in
deficit. Egypt's borrowing costs have soared since the overthrow
of Mubarak on Feb. 11 of last year, which sent the economy into
a tailspin, drove investors away and left local banks taking
almost the entire burden of lending to the state.