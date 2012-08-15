* Egypt was previously seeking $3.2 billion
* IMF chief to join delegation to Cairo
* Minister requests $500 mln U.S. grant
By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Aug 15 Egypt will discuss the possibility
of a bigger-than-expected $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund this month, when head Christine
Lagarde will lead a delegation to Cairo, its finance minister
said.
Lagarde's presence was requested by Egypt but could signal a
fresh determination on both sides to seal a long-awaited accord
after new Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi appointed his first
government last month.
The IMF confirmed in a statement that Lagarde would be
present and said the delegation's visit would start on Aug. 22.
"Her visit is a reflection of the IMF's continuous
commitment to support Egypt and its people during this historic
period of transition," it said.
During 18 months of political turmoil since the overthrow of
autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak, successive Egyptian governments
negotiated with the IMF to secure emergency funding that various
officials had put at $3.2 billion.
No deal has been reached and Egypt's fiscal and balance of
payment problems have worsened. An exodus of foreign investors
in the wake of the turmoil left local banks shouldering almost
all short-term lending to the state, sending its borrowing costs
to unsustainable highs.
"We will discuss, in the negotiations we are to carry out
with the IMF, increasing the loan to $4.8 billion," finance
minister Mumtaz al-Saeed told reporters in Cairo, adding that he
asked the United States on Tuesday for a $500 million grant to
support the state budget.
An IMF deal would also help Egypt add credibility to
economic reforms needed to restore investor confidence.
Foreign reserves have fallen to well under half levels seen
before last year's popular uprising against Mubarak and
investors' reluctance to return is born partly of fears that a
sharp currency devaluation could wipe out any returns.
Egypt's 2012-13 budget sees a 12.5 percent rise in the
deficit.
The deficit would represent 7.9 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), down from 8.2 percent a year earlier, although
most economists forecast lower GDP growth than the government's
estimate of 4-4.5 percent.
Tax receipts have suffered from a weak economy and the
previous government boosted spending to meet popular demands for
better living standards after Mubarak's overthrow.
Aid promised by foreign donors last year was largely absent
until June, when funds arrived from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi transferred $1.5 billion as direct budget support,
approved $430 million in project aid and said it would allow
Cairo to use a $750 million credit line to import oil products.
Saeed said this week that Qatar should place the first $500
million tranche of a $2 billion deposit in the central bank
within a week.