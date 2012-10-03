CAIRO Oct 3 Egypt's prime minister said an IMF
team would come to Cairo in the last week of October to resume
talks on a loan sought by his government, which was still
working on the major issue of how to reduce fuel subsidies.
The government will seek public support for its economic
reform plans in a "social dialogue" beginning on Thursday before
presenting them to the president next week, Prime Minister
Hisham Kandil said on Wednesday.
Egypt urgently needs financial support to prop up state
coffers weakened by economic turmoil since the popular uprising
last year that ousted President Hosni Mubarak.
It has been negotiating a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund but has indicated it may seek to
increase that amount.
The IMF wants Egypt to put a programme in place to narrow a
budget deficit that has mushroomed to 11 percent of gross
domestic product since the uprising.
One part of that programme is likely to be a restructuring
of subsidies on petroleum products, which eat up about 25
percent of total government spending.
Analysts say measures to reduce energy subsidies are certain
to be unpopular among many Egyptians, some of whom joined the
uprising last year because of economic grievances.
Kandil told the news conference that a series of measures
are needed to ensure that subsidies reach those who deserve them
most.
Until now the government has not settled on the final form
or timeframe for restructuring the subsidies or whether
petroleum products would be distributed using coupons or
electronic smart cards, he said.
"All these are ideas that are being discussed and will be
discussed by the government," Kandil said.
In an earlier interview with Reuters, Petroleum Minister
Osama Kamal said the idea of fuel ration coupons had already
been dropped and the government had opted for smart cards.
An Egyptian delegation will hold talks with the fund during
an annual IMF and World Bank conference in Tokyo on Oct. 9-14 to
prepare for the Cairo visit, Kandil said.
The visit had been scheduled to take place before the end of
September, but on Monday both the IMF and the government said it
had been delayed to give Egypt more time to finalise an economic
reform programme.
Kandil said the government would begin trying to sell its
reform proposals to the public before presenting them to newly
elected President Mohamed Mursi for approval next week.
"We will begin a social dialogue starting on Thursday, and
in this dialogue we will try to have representation from the
various sections of society, whether political, social or
technical, so that we might collect comments and draw up a
vision and plans in their final form," Kandil said.