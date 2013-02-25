DUBAI Feb 25 Egypt will resume talks with the
International Monetary Fund on financial aid early next month,
the country's investment minister Osama Saleh said on Monday.
"There have been pledges of international and regional
support to Egypt and most of these are in progress," Saleh said
in a speech at a financial conference. "Negotiations with the
IMF over the $4.8 billion loan will resume in early March."
Saleh said an agreement with the IMF had almost been in
place in December but that a change in public opinion meant it
collapsed.
"We don't see any reasons why the Egyptian people should
reject the programme. They will eventually realise that the
benefits they will get will outweigh the load they will carry,"
he said.