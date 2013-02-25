DUBAI Feb 25 Egypt will resume talks with the
International Monetary Fund on financial aid early next month,
the country's investment minister Osama Saleh said on Monday.
"There have been pledges of international and regional
support to Egypt and most of these are in progress," Saleh said
in a speech at a financial conference. "Negotiations with the
IMF over the $4.8 billion loan will resume in early March."
Saleh said an agreement with the IMF had almost been in
place in December but that a change in public opinion meant it
collapsed.
"We don't see any reasons why the Egyptian people should
reject the programme. They will eventually realise that the
benefits they will get will outweigh the load they will carry."
In a wide-ranging talk on Egypt's economic crisis and
efforts to resolve it, Saleh said authorities intended to raise
money partly by imposing a 10 percent capital gains tax on
initial public offers of shares.
"We should get the EFSA (Egyptian Financial Supervisory
Authority) approval within days and then will send it to
parliament for approval."
Companies set up as part of major projects, around the Suez
Canal and the Upper Egypt Development Corridor, will have to
sell shares to the public as a condition of being established,
he said.
A law allowing the government to issue sukuk (Islamic bonds)
is expected to be passed within a few days, while talks are
underway between the investment ministry and the central bank on
ways to provide soft loans to small and medium-sized companies,
he added.
Saleh estimated that Egypt's gross domestic product would
grow between 3 and 3.5 percent in the current fiscal year
through June 30. He said that in five years time, Egypt hoped to
be posting annual GDP growth of 7-7.5 percent.
The government's budget deficit is currently around
10.8-10.9 percent of GDP, he said.
Saleh said Egypt was hoping to absorb investment of 276
billion Egyptian pounds ($41 billion) this year, 170 billion
pounds of which would come from the private sector.