CAIRO Nov 8 Egypt has secured the $6 billion in bilateral financing required to secure a three-year, $12 billion IMF lending programme, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Tuesday.

The IMF executive board is meeting on Friday and is expected to approve the lending programme.

Garhy said that Egypt had reached final agreement on a $2.7 billion currency swap with China that is part of this financing and has received $600 million from Group of Seven countries.

The rest of the financing has come from the World Bank, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, he said. (Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)