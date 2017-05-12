CAIRO May 12 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on a second loan instalment that would make available about $1.25 billion.

In a statement at the conclusion of an IMF mission to Egypt, team leader Chris Jarvis said: "The IMF staff team and the Egyptian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of Egypt's economic reform programme supported by the IMF's $12 billion arrangement. The staff level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board."

Jarvis said in a statement that completion of the review would make available about $1.25 billion, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4 billion. (Reporting by Giles Elgood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)