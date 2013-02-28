* Egypt to send IMF invitation on Thursday -al-Ahram
* Investment minister hopes for deal by end-April
* Grand Mufti says Islam has no problem with IMF deal
By Asma Alsharif and Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Feb 28 Egypt will invite the IMF on
Thursday to reopen negotiations on a $4.8 billion loan, state
newspaper al-Ahram reported, and the investment minister
expressed hope that a deal could be done by the end of April.
International Monetary Fund support is seen as crucial to
easing an economic crisis rooted in two years of political
turmoil that has depleted foreign currency reserves to
critically low levels.
In Washington, an IMF spokesman said the Fund was studying
revised fiscal projections for Egypt's economy and no date had
been set for a resumption of talks.
Egypt reached an initial agreement on the loan in November
but postponed final ratification following political unrest in
Cairo, which led the government to put off tax increases needed
to rein in the budget deficit.
"Today, Thursday, a formal invitation will be sent to the
technical delegation of the International Monetary Fund to come
to Cairo to negotiate over the $4.8 billion loan to Egypt,"
Planning and International Cooperation Minister Ashraf al-Araby
said in remarks reported by state-run al-Ahram newspaper.
On its website, the paper also quoted him as saying he
expected the delegation to arrive in Cairo "within 10 days".
Separately, Investment Minister Osama Saleh told journalists
he expected the deal to be concluded by the end of April.
"We have hope, God willing, that we can, by the end of April
complete the loan," he said. Saleh added that much of the work
was done last year and recent changes to the government's
economic reform programme amounted to "light amendments".
But April is sooner than many economists believe possible,
with phased parliamentary elections due to begin late that month
and last until late June. They believe the Muslim
Brotherhood-led administration will be reluctant to conclude a
deal including austerity measures ahead of the vote.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday the extended election
timetable could delay the agreement until well into the third
quarter. It had previously expected a deal in Q2.
In Washington, IMF spokesman William Murray said the fund
had received Egypt's revised measures "in recent days". "We have
received revised fiscal projections that are based on policy
measures the authorities intend to implement," he said.
"Staff is currently analyzing those new fiscal projections.
Once we have had a chance to go through them, we will have a
discussion with the authorities on next steps," he added.
MUFTI SAYS IMF BORROWING IS OKAY IN ISLAM
Egypt's foreign currency reserves fell to $13.6 billion in
January, less than the $15 billion needed to cover three months'
worth of imports to the country of 84 million people. Foreign
exchange reserve figures for February are expected next week.
The budget deficit is meanwhile forecast to hit 12.3 percent
of GDP by end-June unless economic reforms are implemented.
Political unrest has caused the Egyptian pound to tumble 8.2
percent against the dollar since the end of last year, and the
central bank is rationing the amount of dollars it sells to
banks, reserving hard currency for essential food imports.
In a summary of its new plans for the economy released this
week, the government said it aimed to increase the foreign
currency reserves to $19 billion by the end of June, but did not
say how. The plan will form the basis of talks with the IMF.
Assuming the government can conclude a quick agreement with
the IMF, the deal may face other complications.
The Nour Party, Egypt's main hardline Islamist group, has
said any deal must be approved by a body of senior scholars at
Al-Azhar, a religious institution which should be consulted on
matters related to Islamic law according to a new constitution.
Outgoing Grand Mufti Ali Gomaa said Islamic law had no
problem with borrowing from the Fund, even though payment of
interest on loans is deemed impermissible in Islam.
Gomaa said any funds would amount to "financing", not "a
loan". "Calling it 'a loan' is wrong because we are partners in
this bank and it is giving us this money in the manner of
finance," he told Al Masry Al Youm, a daily newspaper.