WASHINGTON Aug 15 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will visit Egypt next week in a show of IMF support for Egypt's transition, the Fund said on Wednesday.

"Her visit is a reflection of the IMF's continuous commitment to support Egypt and its people during this historic period of transition," the IMF said in a brief statement. It added that the planned Aug. 22 visit came at the invitation of Egyptian officials.

Egypt's finance minister said earlier on Wednesday that Egypt planned to discuss the possibility of a bigger-than-expected $4.8 billion IMF loan when a delegation from the global lender visits Cairo this month.