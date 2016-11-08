CAIRO Nov 8 Egypt will receive the first $2.75
billion tranche of its three-year, $12 billion International
Monetary Fund loan next Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed
Kouchouk told Reuters on Tuesday.
In August, the IMF agreed in principle to grant Egypt the
loan to support a government reform programme aimed at reducing
its budget deficit and balancing its currency market.
The IMF board will discuss final approval of the programme
on Friday. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said on
Tuesday that she would recommend the board approve Egypt's
request.
