CAIRO Jan 5 A senior International Monetary
Fund official is set to meet with Egyptian leaders on Monday to
discuss the $4.8 billion loan agreement that was postponed last
month at Cairo's behest because of political turmoil in the
country.
The IMF's Middle East and Central Asia director, Masood
Ahmed, will visit Cairo to meet with Egyptian officials to
discuss recent economic developments and "possible IMF support
for Egypt in facing these challenges," the IMF said in a
statement released on Saturday in Washington.
Major state-run Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm reported
that he would meet with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, Prime
Minister Hisham Kandil, some ministers and the central bank
governor.
In another development, Egypt's finance and interior
ministers will be replaced, the state news agency said on
Saturday, in moves promised by Mursi to assuage public anger
over an economic crisis. Cabinet sources confirmed the moves.
The IMF loan is seen as crucial to easing Egypt's budget
deficit and an economic slump caused by the turmoil that
followed the popular uprising that ousted autocratic leader
Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.
Egyptians began the new year in an atmosphere of growing
anxiety, with few expecting any quick solutions as political
infighting continues before a parliamentary election expected to
get underway within two months.
Egypt's currency has lost about 10 percent against the
dollar since the start of 2011. But about a third of that plunge
has come in the past week alone since the central bank began
auctioning $75 million a day out of its reserves on Dec. 30.
The pound slid further on Thursday at the central bank's
fourth auction of foreign currency, with $74.9 million sold to
banks at a cut-off price of 6.386 pounds, weaker than
Wednesday's 6.351 to the dollar.
The IMF said last week that it welcomed steps that Egypt had
taken to stop a drain on its international reserves, which had
driven the Egyptian pound down to record lows.
Egyptians have rushed to buy dollars for fear of a messy
devaluation, and banks have been forced to impose limits on
dollar withdrawals to prevent a run on deposits.