CAIRO Feb 22 Egypt's supply minister sacked the
head of the holding company for silos and storage and referred
an unnamed official at the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC) to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption,
state media said on Saturday.
Mohamed Abu Shadi ousted the head and other members of the
holding company for silos and storage because they had failed to
meet targets set for 2012/13, state news agency MENA reported.
The minister also referred an official in the import
department at GASC to prosecutors on suspicion of corruption
within the organisation, MENA said. It did not name the official
and the minister could not immediately be reached for comment.
