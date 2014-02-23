* Egypt sacks head of silos and storage holding company
* Two GASC officials transferred, still working within GASC
(Adds quote from rice industry source, details, background)
By Shadia Nasralla and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Feb 23 A shake-up of Egypt's food import
and storage authorities has seen an official from its main food
buying agency referred to prosecutors over suspected corruption
on local rice deals, while the head of its silos and storage
holding company was fired.
Egypt is the world's biggest wheat importer, normally buying
some 10 million tonnes a year and while the suspected corruption
is focused on rice, the moves come just days after two senior
officials from the General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC) were transferred from their posts.
Traders fear any disarray within GASC could hurt its ability
to launch international tenders. GASC has said the re-shuffles
would not impact its import activity.
It has also unnerved companies involved in importing grain
to Egypt and potentially a small group of global traders that
supply them.
"It's chaos, even the people inside GASC don't know what's
going on and are concerned," said an international grain trader.
On Saturday, Supplies Minister Mohamed Abu Shadi had
referred the head of the central import administration at GASC
to administrative prosecutors for suspected corrupt dealings
with traders.
"The case has no relation at all with wheat, it is about
dealings to purchase local rice from local traders in which the
official had extended traders' deadlines to 10 days instead of a
week," ministry spokesman Mahmoud Diab told Reuters but declined
to name the man.
While GASC were not immediately available for comment, rice
industry insiders were sceptical about the supply ministry's
assessment.
RICE IN ABUNDANCE
Egypt suspended rice exports in November to meet its
domestic needs for a government subsidy programme. The country
had an exportable surplus estimated at 800,000 tonnes of rice
last year.
Local consumption amounts to around 4 million tonnes of
white rice a year, of which around 1.1 million tonnes are used
for its subsidised rice programme.
"It seems odd as there is an abundance of rice available for
the local market since Egypt shut the door for exports," a
senior rice industry source said, referring to Diab's comments.
Abu Shadi also sacked the head of the silos and storage
holding company and other officials for failing to reach targets
set for 2012/13. Diab said it was within the minister's rights
to inject new blood into the company.
Two senior GASC officials, dealing with wheat imports and
procuring local rice, were moved from their posts a few days
ago. Diab said they were still working within GASC.
The changes mark another flashpoint in Egypt's food supply
after deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi spent his year in
power dramatically reducing wheat imports in a failed attempt at
self-sufficiency.
Abu Shadi has said self-sufficiency needs swift action
towards increasing Egypt's wheat storage capacity from 1.5
million tonnes to 6 million tonnes.
The Egyptian company for silos is responsible for building
50 new ones. The United Arab Emirates, one of the Gulf Arab
states that showered Egypt with billions of dollars after
Mursi's fall, is funding 25 other silos.
