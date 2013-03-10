BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
CAIRO, March 10 Egypt's annual core inflation rate rose to 7.68 percent in February, up from 5.23 percent in January, the central bank said on Sunday.
Earlier Egypt's statistics agency CAPMAS said urban consumer inflation measure rose to 8.2 percent in the 12 months to February from 6.3 percent in January. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz)
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife Inc.'s Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday, citing a "deterioration in the company's projected capitalization metrics."