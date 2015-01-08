CAIRO Jan 8 Egypt's core annual inflation rate declined to 7.69 percent in December from 7.81 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.

Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed subsidies in July, lifting fuel prices by up to 78 percent.

The central bank raised interest rates in July to counteract the effect of the subsidy cuts but has kept them on hold since as price pressures have eased. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Louise Ireland)