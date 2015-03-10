Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
CAIRO, March 10 Egypt's urban consumer inflation rose to 10.6 percent in February from 9.7 percent in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.
Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. It peaked at 11.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.