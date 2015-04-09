BRIEF-Relevium secures updated terms for BioGanix acquisition
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's urban consumer inflation rose to 11.5 percent in March from 10.6 percent in February, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Inflation soared in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. It peaked at 11.8 percent in October.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Ehab Faruok; Editing by Larry King)
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
LONDON, May 2 The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday he expected the bank's shareholders to reject a renewed bid by Moscow to end a ban on fresh EBRD investments in Russia.