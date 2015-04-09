CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's urban consumer inflation rose to 11.5 percent in March from 10.6 percent in February, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Inflation soared in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. It peaked at 11.8 percent in October.

