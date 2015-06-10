(Corrects April figure in paragraph 1)

CAIRO, June 10 Egypt's core annual inflation rate rose to 8.14 percent in May, up from 7.19 percent in April, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed subsidies in July, pushing up fuel prices by up to 78 percent. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)