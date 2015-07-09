US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CAIRO, July 9 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation dropped to 11.4 percent in June from 13.1 percent in May, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by Larry King)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Apple and Facebook may expand their already outsized share of U.S. technology revenue when they report their earnings this week, as investors look for evidence to justify this year's U.S. stock market rally.