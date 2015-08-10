CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar at 8-week highs vs yen on U.S. economic optimism
* U.S. Treasury yields, Fed hike expectations underpin dollar
CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's core annual inflation rate dropped to 6.49 percent in July, down from 8.07 percent in June, the central bank said on Monday.
Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed subsidies in July 2014, pushing up fuel prices by as much as 78 percent. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* U.S. Treasury yields, Fed hike expectations underpin dollar
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1