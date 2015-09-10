CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
CAIRO, Sept 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation slowed to 7.9 percent in August from 8.4 percent in July, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Inflation soared in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.