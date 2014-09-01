(Adds background)
CAIRO, Sept 1 Egypt revised up its annual
consumer price inflation rate to 11.04 percent for July from an
earlier figure of 10.61 percent, the statistics agency said on
Monday, after the government cut subsidies on fuel.
It revised up monthly inflation to 3.51 percent from the
figure of 3.11 percent published previously.
Egypt's annual core consumer price inflation rate, which
strips out subsidised goods and volatile items such fruit and
vegetables, was also adjusted higher to 9.57 percent from 9.35
percent, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and
Statistics (CAPMAS) said.
CAPMAS did not give a reason for the revision.
Egypt's economy has been in turmoil since a popular uprising
ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, deterring tourists and
foreign investors and straining the country's finances.
Annual inflation reached its highest rate in nearly four
years in November but has fallen back since.
Analysts have said they expect it to rise again after the
government raised energy prices by up to 78 percent in an effort
to ease the country's budget deficit. Gas subsidies were also
cut, lifting prices by 30 to 75 percent, and sales taxes on
alcohol and cigarettes rose in July.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Gareth
Jones)