CAIRO, March 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer
and core inflation eased for a second consecutive month in
February but rose month on month as food prices continue to
climb in the Arab world's most populous country.
Egypt's government, which is struggling to revive the
economy after a 2011 uprising, has been trying to fight food
price increases which could fuel public anger.
In November it said it would control the prices of certain
essential goods. The central bank also hiked interest rates in
December, citing inflationary pressures.
Annual urban consumer inflation eased for the second
consecutive month to 9.1 percent in February from 10.1 percent
in January, the central said on Thursday.
Core inflation, which excludes items such as fruit and
vegetables whose prices fluctuate widely, eased to 7.5 percent
in February down from 7.73 percent in January.
This is the second consecutive decrease in the rates of
inflation after the country raised interest rates by 50 basis
points in December.
While the year on year inflation figures eased, monthly
inflation rose with urban consumer prices increasing by 0.97
percent in February compared with a 0.11 percent increase in
January, the central bank said in a statement.
"The annual figure is driven a lot by base effect but if you
look at the monthly figure it is actually high," said Hany
Genena, an Economist at Beltone Financial, adding that prices
for goods still soared despite government attempts to keep them
in check.
"Since December the government instituted this program
whereby they controlled the prices of selected products for a
period of 3-6 months... But that system started to break in
February and we started to see selected shortages and
significant increases in prices," he said.
Analysts and bankers say they expect the central bank to
hike interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting on March
17.
The central bank has been facing mounting pressure to
devalue the currency which it is holding artificially strong at
7.7301 pounds per dollar.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)