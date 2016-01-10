UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CAIRO Jan 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation was steady at 11.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.
Egypt said in November it would control the prices of ten essential commodities and use its state grain buyer to import a broader array of goods, in an effort to curb inflation as food prices rise. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.