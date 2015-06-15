CAIRO, June 15 Egypt has entered into an initial
agreement with China over 15 projects worth about $10 billion,
the Egyptian trade minister said on Monday.
Trade Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour signed an initial
framework agreement with representatives from the Chinese trade
ministry.
Financing agreements for the projects will be signed between
late June and September, the ministry said in a statement.
The projects would be mainly focused on the electricity and
transport sectors but would also include Chinese direct
investment in other projects.
The minister did not name any specific companies involved
but said that the Export-Import Bank of China would
provide financing for six transport projects including building
a new railroad and developing several existing ones.
The statement said representatives from the trade ministry
as well as representatives of the Export-Import Bank of China,
the China Development Bank, the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, and the China-Africa
Development Fund had met with representatives from the Egyptian
trade and investment ministries.
The minister said both parties had the right to ask for
changes or adjustments to this deal.
