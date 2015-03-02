DUBAI, March 2 Egypt has obtained $23 billion in
aid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in
the 18 months since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted,
Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said on Monday.
Speaking at a business conference in Dubai, Salman said the
aid included oil shipments, cash grants and deposits in Egypt's
central bank.
The three wealthy Gulf governments, deeply opposed to
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood group, ramped up aid to Egypt after
his ouster and are spending heavily to try to ensure the success
of current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by
Sami Aboudi)