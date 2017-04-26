CAIRO, April 26 A new investment law is expected to be issued in Egypt in May, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Wednesday.

The government approved a draft for the law in March 2015 with a view to bolstering investor confidence, easing bureaucracy and attracting foreign investments.

The prime minister was speaking at a youth conference.

