* Investment conference to be held in December
* Gulf Arab billions boost Egypt's economy
* Government also wants private investors
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Oct 27 Egypt is planning a charm
offensive to persuade Gulf Arab entrepreneurs to invest in its
economy, battered by political upheaval, protests and violence.
Investment Minister Osama Saleh told Reuters Cairo would
host a conference in early December, and had already contacted
thousands of businessmen, to try to sell the region's most
populous nation to wealthy Arabs.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates promised
Egypt more than $12 billion in loans, grants and petroleum
product shipments after Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was
deposed by the army on July 3.
Now Egypt is hoping private investors from the Gulf will
pour in money as well, Saleh said, despite ongoing unrest.
"All of the Gulf in general is standing by Egypt ... We are
already discussing the projects they will bring," Saleh told
Reuters in an interview.
He said his ministry had set up country-specific desk
officers to deal with interested investors. Delegations from
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and
possibly Oman would attend the conference he added.
Ministry officials face a tough sell. Gulf Arab tourists who
once spent big money at hotels are now rarely seen in Cairo.
OBSTACLES
The government has launched a fierce crackdown on Mursi's
Muslim Brotherhood, killing hundreds of people during protests.
Mursi and other top Brotherhood leaders have been arrested.
Cairo has run through more than $20 billion in reserves and
delayed payments to oil companies since an uprising toppled
Mursi's predecessor, veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak, in 2011,
scaring off tourists and investors.
Other potential obstacles to investment include cumbersome
and shifting regulations, fears the Egyptian pound may be
devalued and protracted lawsuits against local and foreign
companies.
The economy is in a "very challenging period ... How do we
start again to achieve high growth rates and at the same time
work hard to reduce the budget deficit?" Saleh said on
Wednesday.
The Mubarak-era bureaucrat who served in the same post under
Mursi, also acknowledged instability posed a challenge.
"There is a problem that I can't resolve and that takes
time. It is the problem of security. It comes above all the
problems," he added.
Militant attacks on security forces in the Sinai Peninsula
that borders Israel have also risen sharply since Mursi's
ouster.
Fears are growing that an Islamist insurgency will take hold
beyond the Sinai. In September, a Sinai-based group claimed
responsibility for a failed suicide bombing attack on the
interior minister.
Egypt's interim government has said it is working to get the
economy back on track.
The cabinet approved a 22.3 billion Egyptian pound stimulus
package in August, mainly for infrastructure projects, and plans
another package for early next year. [ID: nL6N0I026L]
But it is avoiding politically sensitive measures needed to
get control of the budget deficit, which has jumped since the
beginning of the year to nearly half of all government spending.
Many of Egypt's 85 million citizens are highly dependent on
costly food and energy subsidies, which account for a quarter of
all state spending.