CAIRO Feb 17 Half the projects Egypt will
propose at a March investment summit will be in the energy
sector, the minister of international cooperation said on
Tuesday.
The government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sees the
conference, partly supported by Gulf allies and due to be held
in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, as playing a key role in
turning around an economy battered by four years of turmoil.
Securing financing for Egypt's energy sector, which has seen
an increase in foreign investment in past months, will be a
major part of the conference, international cooperation minister
Naglaa El Ahwany told Reuters in an interview.
"I would say half of them, half of the projects we'll
propose" will be in energy, Ahwany said.
Egypt's willingness to push fuel market reforms and stick to
debt repayment plans has led to an unexpected resurgence in oil
and gas exploration and supply deals previously delayed by
political upheaval.
In January alone, Egypt clinched 15 new exploration deals,
amended two more, and closed major tenders to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Algeria to Russia, opening up to global
energy pricing norms as the government seeks to scrap crippling
subsidies by 2019.
But Ahwany said the government did not want the energy
sector to divert attention from other potential investment
opportunities in transport, agriculture and a Suez Canal
logistics hub.
"Energy is very important, but we would also like to
diversify the investments in the country," she said, while
declining to specify how many projects would be presented, or a
dollar amount of investment that Egypt hoped to attract.
Ahwany instead focused on the conference's symbolic value as
an opportunity to present Egypt as an attractive destination
after the uncertainty that has hung over the country since two
leaders were ousted in 2011 and 2013.
"The main objective of this conference is to send a strong
message to the whole world that Egypt is back," she said.
