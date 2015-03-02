DUBAI, March 2 Egypt expects to attract $8
billion of foreign direct investment in the current fiscal year
through June, up from $4 billion last year, Investment Minister
Ashraf Salman said on Monday.
Salman, speaking at a business conference in Dubai, also
reiterated that the government was aiming to cut its budget
deficit to 10 percent of gross domestic product in the current
year from 15 percent in the previous year.
Egypt plans to launch a $1.5 billion sovereign bond issue by
June - its first Eurobond issue after a five-year gap caused by
political and economic instability - and then another sovereign
bond issue in September, Salman said. He did not specify the
size of the second issue.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, Writing by Andrew Torchia)