* FDI to hit $8 bln in 2014/15 vs $4 bln last year
* Gulf states have provided $23 bln aid in 18 months
* Government using FX rate to ease hard currency shortage
* Plans $1.5 bln sovereign bond issue by June
* Addressing corporate disputes, plans raft of new laws
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, March 2 Egypt expects the amount of
foreign investment it attracts to double to $8 billion this
fiscal year and is preparing a string of reforms to raise that
further in coming years, its investment minister said on Monday.
Ashraf Salman was speaking in Dubai ahead of an
international conference in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm
el-Sheikh on March 13-15 that will seek to tempt investment back
to the country after years of political and economic turmoil.
Gulf money is likely to feature heavily among those flows.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have provided
Egypt with $23 billion of aid in the 18 months since Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi was ousted, Salman said.
That includes oil shipments, cash grants and deposits in
Egypt's central bank. The three wealthy Gulf governments, deeply
opposed to Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, ramped up aid to Egypt
after his ouster and are spending heavily to try to ensure the
success of current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Salman told reporters that the nature of the Gulf's aid to
Egypt would shift from grants and free oil towards "supportive
investment" as the economy recovered.
Egypt expects to pull in $8 billion of foreign direct
investment in the current fiscal year through June, up from $4
billion last year, Salman said.
He said one problem which Cairo was working to resolve was
the country's hard currency shortage, which was still making it
difficult for foreign portfolio and industrial investors to
repatriate profits.
"The foreign reserves of Egypt are now $15 billion...which
cannot support the flows into and out of the country. We are
addressing the issue by starting to devalue the Egyptian pound
over the past three weeks."
The central bank allowed the pound to drop to around
7.63 from 7.15 against the U.S. dollar in the official market
between late January and early February, though depreciation has
halted since then. A lower pound could convince investors that
the currency is fairly valued and encourage them to bring more
money into the country.
Salman said Egypt also aimed to clear a backlog of business
disputes that had emerged since the 2011 uprising against
President Hosni Mubarak.
Of 25 corporate disputes handled by the prime minister's
office, 11 were resolved in the past six months and the rest
will be addressed soon, he said.
Meanwhile, Egypt plans a raft of new laws to modernise the
investment environment, Salman said. They will cover mining,
industry, renewable energy and labour, and the government is
studying plans to fix tax rates for 10 years.
One big constraint on the government is its finances; Salman
said it was aiming to cut its budget deficit to 10 percent of
gross domestic product this fiscal year, still very high, from
15 percent last year.
To help cover the deficit, Egypt plans to launch a $1.5
billion sovereign bond issue by June - its first Eurobond issue
after a five-year gap - and then possibly another sovereign bond
issue in September, he said.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at insurer Allianz
and former chief executive at bond giant Pimco, told a
financial conference in Abu Dhabi that he was encouraged by
Egypt's reform plans.
For the first time in decades, Egypt has a comprehensive
policy framework that aims for higher growth, an understanding
of the need to foster the private sector, and programmes that
have both economic and social objectives in education,
healthcare, sanitation and power, he said.
"The big question is, will we get the implementation? As we
all know, implementation in Egypt has been a challenge. Will you
get the hand-off from public sector-led growth to private
sector-led growth? If so, the future is very bright."
