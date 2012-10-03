CAIRO Oct 3 A trickle of foreign donor aid
looks like Egypt's best hope of averting a balance of payments
crisis for now because many of the investors who fled the
country last year are loath to return until the government seals
a loan from the IMF.
A deal with the International Monetary Fund would lend vital
credibility to a new Islamist-led administration desperate to
revive inward investment that ground to a halt after last year's
popular uprising against Hosni Mubarak.
"Until the IMF deal is signed, you are still going to have a
lot of people on the sidelines waiting for that stamp of
approval and that policy backstop," said Antony Simond of
Aberdeen Asset Management, which is not investing in Egypt.
The IMF wants the government to push through subsidy reform
and other potentially unpopular measures to rein in a yawning
budget deficit before it advances the $4.8 billion loan.
But hope has been fading that President Mohamed Mursi's
cabinet will move fast to impose the complex, risky reforms just
months before expected parliamentary elections, then see them
applied effectively by a sprawling, lethargic bureaucracy.
The IMF talks were delayed last week and will resume in the
last week of October, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said on
Wednesday. An IMF delegation had been due to arrive in Cairo in
late September but the government said it needed more time to
draw up the reform plan.
"With (foreign) reserves running at little more than three
months of import cover, any material delay in concluding talks
would likely see confidence rapidly wane and downward pressure
on the currency quickly resume," said HSBC in a recent note.
The mass of investors still avoiding Egypt - partly because
of lingering fear of a sharp currency devaluation - have
missed out on a dizzying 55 percent surge in stock prices and
tumbling treasury yields since the government took office.
It came as Arab Gulf states began honouring pledges of
support, stemming an erosion in Egypt's foreign reserves, and
the government signalled a new resolve to lure investors.
A resurgence of street protests in Cairo last month,
prompted by a film denigrating the Prophet Mohammed, did not
spark the kind of prolonged, deadly violence often seen in the
year following the overthrow of Mubarak in February 2011.
"RIGHT DIRECTION"
Foreigners who wound down their Egyptian-pound treasury bill
holdings between the uprising and May this year became net
buyers again in June, central bank data showed.
Asset managers including Invest AD of Abu Dhabi and Silk
Invest were already invested in Egyptian equities during the
turbulent period of army rule after Mubarak's overthrow.
Silk holds local-currency corporate bonds and shares such as
investment bank EFG Hermes, which has dollar-based fee
revenue and therefore less exposure to local currency risk.
"When you look through the noise, the country is going in
the right direction," said Daniel Broby, Silk's chief investment
officer, citing elections, Mursi's move to limit the military's
power, less corruption and better allocation of state resources.
"You still have the IMF to step up to the plate, but funding
coming from other sources is showing they can muddle through for
now," he said.
Invest AD has ramped up its presence since the start of the
year, focusing on consumption-linked stocks given the long-term
growth prospects offered by a fast-growing population, said its
head of asset management, Mohammed al-Hashemi.
Egypt's 2020 international bond yield last
month fell back to its pre-uprising level of under 5.2 percent
after reaching as high as 8.3 percent in January.
Fixed-income dealers in Cairo said participation by
foreigners, most of them Westerners, at debt auctions had risen
again in September as optimism grew that yields had peaked at
historic highs before the new government took office.
"The market was used to foreigners targeting the secondary
market for their purchases. What's different this time is their
targeting of primary auctions," said a fixed-income analyst in
Cairo.
Dealers said foreigners were targeting mostly six-month and
nine-month tenors at debt auctions, aware that local banks were
charging hefty premiums for the debt in the secondary market.
In T-bill auctions on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, the 182-day and
273-day tenors had the highest bid-cover ratios.
WHERE IS THE MONEY?
Non-Egyptian investors have accounted for between 15 and 30
percent of equity market activity in recent weeks, said traders.
But they said foreigners were yet to return in the numbers seen
before last year's uprising.
Local retail investors had powered the recent rally,
motivated more by optimistic government statements than any
concrete signs of economic revival such as a foreign company
announcing a major investment, traders said.
"People are asking "where is the money?"" said Osama Mourad,
CEO of Arab Finance Brokerage, "And we are starting to see a lot
of contradicting statements in the government."
The news of the IMF delay sent a shiver through the stock
market on Monday, pushing the benchmark index down 3
percent, its biggest one-day drop since July.
Acquisition advisers still see only limited interest in
Egyptian assets, especially consumer-oriented businesses.
"It is still pretty dead but it is seeing some signs of
life," said one senior manager at an Egyptian investment bank.
Arab banks have shown interest in buying Egyptian operations
of two French lenders - Societe Generale and BNP
Paribas.
Successful sales may suggest some improvement in the
investment climate but, with the assets merely changing foreign
hands, will do nothing to improve Egypt's balance of payments.
With most investors in wait-and-see mode and tourism in the
doldrums, Egypt's best shot at avoiding a renewed economic
crisis is still an IMF loan.
But the reforms that is likely to require, and suspicion of
the Washington-based institution among some in Egypt's political
class, mean a deal is still not assured.
"Any delay (in tackling wide budget and trade deficits)
could jeopardise IMF support, triggering renewed pressure on
rates and the currency and rapidly reversing the recent
improvement in the near-term outlook," HSBC said.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by
Susan Fenton)