* Govt keen to pass law ahead of investment conference
* Legislation aims to address investor concerns
(Adds change to law)
By Stephen Kalin and Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, March 4 Egypt's cabinet approved a
long-awaited draft law on investment on Wednesday aimed at
making deals less vulnerable to legal disputes or changes in
government, and reducing stifling bureaucracy.
The government is seeking to address foreign business
concerns before an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh set
for mid-March, when Egypt hopes to secure domestic and foreign
investment of up to $12 billion.
Announcing the new law, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said
in a statement the government held discussions with investors,
an industry association, law advisors and members of civil
society when drawing up the legislation.
It will now be referred to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
who is expected to ratify it.
"If it hadn't been for this law, there would be no Sharm
el-Sheikh conference. It will be the main focus of the
conference," said Mohsen Adel, deputy head of the Egyptian
Association for Financing and Investment.
One of the most important elements of the law is the
imposition of punishments on the company and the guilty
employee, as opposed to the previous practice of often making
top executives responsible for violations committed by staffers.
"We had chaos before," Adel said. "Now the employee who
committed a mistake will be punished and the entity itself will
incur punishments, like fines, or freezing activities."
The law provides certain guarantees including for deals
signed with governments, and allows for incentives to encourage
the funding of labour-intensive projects.
Sisi, often criticised for a security crackdown against his
political opponents, has embarked on a series of economic
reforms since taking office last year that have won praise from
investors traditionally wary of plunging cash into Egypt.
Investment Minister Ashraf Salman told Reuters in January
that the new law was critical to winning the confidence of
foreign investors who currently must secure permits from 78
government agencies to start a company in Egypt -- a process
that can take up to five years.
The legislation creates a "one-stop shop" to make Egypt, the
most populous Arab nation, more attractive for foreign money.
Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting
think-tank Signet, told Reuters: "The whole investment system is
antiquated and needs a complete overhaul."
Egypt's economic growth rate over the last three years was
around 2 percent, too slow to reduce widespread unemployment.
The IMF has projected growth to reach 3.8 percent in
2014/2015 and to rise to 5 percent over the medium term.
(Additional reporting by Ehab Farok; Writing by Stephen Kalin
and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)