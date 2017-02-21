CAIRO Feb 21 Egypt's central bank has agreed
with Egyptian investors to settle credit lines opened before it
floated the pound in November, alleviating debts that threatened
the closure of some firms, bankers said on Tuesday.
It agreed with the Egyptian Federation of Investors
Associations (EFIA) to settle dollar debts resulting from the
exchange rate differences after the pound's float. Many debts
doubled as the pound lost half its value.
Under the agreement, about 570 companies will repay the
debts in Egyptian pounds over two years with a 12 percent
interest rate, the bankers said.
The agreement only applies to firms with debts that do not
exceed $5 million and the exchange rate will be the rate on the
settlement date.
"The central bank governor had agreed in the meeting that
the central bank would cover currency differences of $500
million to banks on behalf of 570 firms," said the chairman of
one of Egypt's public banks who attended the meeting.
"In return, the firms will repay the debt in the local
currency with a 12 percent interest rate over two years," said
the banker, who asked not to be identified. "The central bank
has given firms two weeks to come forward with their requests."
Thousands of importers were caught out by the central bank's
floatation of the pound on Nov. 3, which has since halved the
unit's official value and caused their debts to
swell.
The Egyptian pound rebounded this week to around
15.8 per dollar from lows close to 20 pounds per dollar in
December as demand for dollars at banks eased over the past
couple of weeks.
Still, some importers are not happy with the deal, saying
the rate of the dollar that they will have to pay their credit
lines with is still too high for them to afford.
"We shouldn't have to carry this burden. We bought and sold
our goods at the pre-float rate for the dollar. We cannot pay
back the debts at the current rate, not even over two years or
more," one importer, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Investors who are not able to pay back their debts within
two years will be given a longer period, but at the interest
rate offered at banks after the two years, another banker who
attended the meeting told Reuters.
"The central bank advised the banks that attended the
meeting to study the debts of companies that exceed $5 million
on a case-by-case basis," he said.
The central bank has not issued any official statement and
bankers say they have not received any written orders about the
agreement yet.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)