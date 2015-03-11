(Adds clarification of listing number, dual listings, context)

ABU DHABI, March 11 The chairman of the Egyptian stock exchange expects seven or eight companies to list on the bourse by mid-2015, he said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Omran, speaking to reporters at a securities conference in Abu Dhabi, later clarified that the listings could occur through various means such as initial public offers, private placements and direct sales of shares.

He said the seven or eight listings would be in addition to three companies which had already listed this year, including Orascom Construction , which began trading in Cairo on Wednesday after a $185 million public offer that also saw the shares listed on NASDAQ Dubai.

Confidence in the Egyptian market is increasing with a recovery of the economy. In 2014, 13 companies listed with combined capital of 1.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($249 million), Omran said; that was 10 times the amount seen in 2013.

Omran said he expected more dual listings involving Egyptian companies this year. One, he said, could be Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), an Egypt-based healthcare diagnostics service provider which could be listed in London and Cairo in a month.