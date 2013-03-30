(Refiles to correct headline)
CAIRO, March 30 The first commercial flight
between Egypt and Iran in 34 years took off on Saturday, the
latest step towards normalising ties broken following the 1979
Iranian Islamic revolution.
Egypt and Iran agreed to resume direct flights in October
2010 before President Hosni Mubarak was ousted from power, but
no flights were made.
"A flight by Air Memphis, owned by Egyptian businessman Rami
Lakah, took off from Cairo to Tehran earlier on Saturday
carrying eight Iranians including diplomats," one airport
official said adding that the airline could later carry out more
tourist and business trips between Egypt and Iran.
Diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt were cut in the
aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran when the
government in Cairo gave sanctuary to the deposed shah.
But ties improved over the years, and have become
significantly better since the election of Islamist Mohamed
Mursi as president of Egypt in June 2012.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited Egypt in
February, the first visit by an Iranian leader to Cairo in more
than three decades, and called for a strategic alliance with
Egypt and offered a loan to the cash-strapped Arab state.
Mursi visited Iran in August to attend an international
summit where he initiated a quartet committee that included
Egypt, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the
Syrian civil war. Saudi Arabia later left the group.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Jon Hemming)