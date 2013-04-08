CAIRO, April 8 Egypt has halted commercial
flights from Shi'ite power Iran until mid-June, days after the
first such flight in 34 years between the countries provoked
protests from hardline Sunni Islamists in Cairo.
That first commercial flight, from Cairo to Tehran, took off
on March 30 in the latest step towards normalising ties broken
after the 1979 Iranian revolution, when Egypt gave sanctuary to
the deposed shah of Iran.
But hardline Sunni Islamists who accuse Iran of trying to
spread the Shi'ite faith in Sunni countries objected and about
100 people demonstrated in front of a senior Iranian diplomat's
residence in Cairo on Friday.
"Talks were held and there was an agreement to postpone the
arrival of (Iranian) visitors to mid-June," Rasha Azaizi, the
tourism ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.
"The whole operation will be suspended for the time being
... to reassess the issue and review the programme," she said.
The minister will be meeting with political parties opposed to
the flights to "clear any misconceptions", she said.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited Egypt for an
Islamic summit in February, the first visit in more than three
decades by a leader of the Islamic Republic, which is due to
hold a presidential election in June.
He called for a strategic alliance with Egypt and offered
Cairo a loan as it faces a deepening economic crisis.
Saudia Arabia's Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the
Sunni nation's highest religious authority, was quoted in
Egyptian daily Al Masry Al Youm on Sunday as stressing the
"importance for the Islamic Umma (community) to address the
spread of Shi'ism ... which targets the faith of Muslims".
