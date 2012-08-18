CAIRO Aug 18 Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi will visit Iran to attend the Non-Aligned Movement
meetings on Aug. 30, Egyptian state news agency MENA said, the
first such visit by an Egyptian head of state to Tehran since
the Islamic revolution.
MENA quoted sources at the Egyptian presidency saying on
Saturday that Mursi "will participate in the summit" on his way
back from China.
A spokesman for Mursi was not immediately available for
comment. Egyptian media reports have suggested Mursi might send
his newly appointed deputy, Mahmoud Mekki, instead.
Since Egypt's Hosni Mubarak was toppled in a popular
uprising last year, Egypt and Iran have signalled interest in
renewing ties severed more than 30 years ago after Iran's
Islamic Revolution and Egypt's recognition of Israel.
However, with the West pushing Iran to halt its disputed
nuclear programme and the United States being a major donor to
Egypt's military, any improvement in ties could become a tricky
path to tread.
Mursi said in June he would sue an Iranian news agency after
it quoted him as saying he was interested in restoring relations
with Tehran. Mursi aides said the interview was a fabrication.
Iran hailed the victory of Mursi, who resigned from the
Muslim Brotherhood when he was elected in June, as an "Islamic
Awakening". Mursi, however, is striving to reassure Egypt's
Western allies wary at the prospect of Islamist rule, and Gulf
states that are deeply suspicious of Iranian influence.
Egypt is the current head of the Non Aligned Movement,
founded during the Cold War to advocate the causes of the
developing world, is set to hand over to Iran in the Tehran
meeting.
Egypt's formal recognition of Israel and Iran's 1979 Islamic
Revolution led in 1980 to the breakdown of diplomatic relations
between the two countries, among the biggest and most
influential in the Middle East. They currently have reciprocal
interest sections, but not at ambassadorial level.
Egypt's former president Anwar Sadat received Iran's late
Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi who fled Iran following the
revolution in 1979 while one of Tehran's streets is named after
the man who assassinated Sadat during a military parade in 1981.