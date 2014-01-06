CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt on Monday summoned the
Iranian charge d'affaires in Cairo to protest over recent
Iranian statements on Egypt, the foreign ministry said.
Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham had
said last Saturday that her country was worried by the recent
escalation in violence between Egypt's army and protesters
supporting former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
At least 17 people were killed on Friday in clashes between
the police and supporters of Mursi, who was ousted by the army
in July. "The Iranian comments were an unacceptable interference
in Egypt's internal affairs," Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman
Badr Abdelatty told Reuters.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mike Collett-White)