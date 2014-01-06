(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt on Monday summoned the
Iranian charge d'affaires in Cairo to protest over recent
Iranian statements on Egypt, the foreign ministry said.
Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said
last Saturday that her country was worried by the recent
escalation in violence between Egypt's army and protesters
supporting former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
At least 17 people were killed on Friday in clashes between
the police and supporters of Mursi, who was ousted by the army
in July. "The Iranian comments were an unacceptable interference
in Egypt's internal affairs," said Egypt's foreign ministry
spokesman Badr Abdelatty.
Egypt's relationship with Iran improved markedly during
Mursi's one-year rule, after decades of broken diplomatic and
political ties between the two majority Muslim states.
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited Egypt
for an Islamic summit last year, marking the first visit by an
Iranian leader in more than three decades. He called for a
strategic alliance with Egypt and offered Cairo a loan to ease a
deepening economic crisis.
Iran had welcomed the 2011 uprising that led to the downfall
of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, and considered it an
"Islamic awakening" given that it was followed by Islamist rule.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Egyptian
authorities last August not to suppress the masses after
hundreds of people were killed when security forces stormed
camps full of Mursi supporters in Cairo.
The Egyptian foreign ministry also summoned Qatar's
ambassador on Saturday to complain about similar remarks made by
Doha in reaction to Friday's violent
confrontations.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)