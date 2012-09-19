CAIRO, Sept 19 Cairo-based Ridge Islamic Capital
said on Wednesday it has $100 million to raise its capital and
invest in funds over the next two years to tap a growing market
for Islamic finance.
The firm was launched on Wednesday after Dubai-based
regional investment company Ridge Solutions International
Holdings, which is providing the $100 million, acquired Egyptian
investment banking and asset management firm El Rashad.
El Rashad operated on conventional financial lines but Ridge
said assets that it managed would now be converted to be sharia
compliant, according to a timeline set by a sharia compliancy
board, likely to be about two years. Future investments would
all meet Islamic principles.
"With a population that exceeds 83 million and the
government-set target to increase Islamic and Sharia compliant
finance, Egypt represents an attractive proposition for us to
present and differentiate our products from modern and
traditional Islamic banking," Miguel Henriques, chief executive
of Ridge Solutions, said in a statement.
The parent company for the Ridge group of companies, Ridge
Solutions Group, is based in Angola.
The Egyptian firm now has paid-in capital of 22.5 million
Egyptian pounds ($3.69 million), and manages a fund and
portfolio investments worth about 20 million pounds in total.
"We are going to increase it (the capital). We don't know
yet by how much because we are bringing in $100 million and we
are going to put that $100 million either into capital or in
funds that we are establishing here," he said at the launch.
He added that this decision would depend on how best it
could leverage its investment and attract other investors.
One of the first initiatives by Ridge Islamic Capital is to
set up a $150 million Islamic fund of funds, possibly for launch
by the end of this year or the start of 2013, covering the
Middle East and North Africa.
Henriques said Cairo would be the base to expand into the
Middle East and North Africa. In Egypt, where an Islamist
president now rules, he noted opportunities in real estate.
Officials from Egypt's Islamist Freedom and Justice Party
have said they aim to boost the market share of Islamic banks in
Egypt to 35 percent in five years from roughly 5 percent now.
They say they will do this by increasing the total size of the
banking sector, not by penalising conventional banks.
The FJP is the political party of the Muslim Brotherhood,
the group the propelled President Mohamed Mursi to power after
the overthrow last year of Hosni Mubarak, whose govermment
neglected or discouraged Islamic finance.
($1 = 6.0895 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Heavens)