* Islamic finance loses powerful political backing
* Potential demand among population still there
* Egypt increasingly reliant on Gulf economic ties
* Officials do not rule out sovereign sukuk issue
* Bankers see no impact on business since July
By Ahmed Lotfy and Andrew Torchia
CAIRO/DUBAI, Sept 1 With the fall of the Muslim
Brotherhood, Islamic finance has lost strong political support
in the most populous Arab nation. But economic pressures mean
the industry remains likely to grow and the country will
eventually start issuing Islamic bonds.
Islamic finance, which obeys religious principles such as a
ban on interest payments, was neglected and even discouraged by
authorities for ideological reasons in the three decades before
the revolution which ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
The market share of Islamic banks in Egypt is only about 5
percent, well below estimates of roughly 25 percent in the
developed Arab economies of the Gulf.
That seemed about to change when Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, took power in June
2012. The Brotherhood made expanding Islamic finance one of its
top economic policy planks, promising to issue sovereign sukuk,
introduce rules to facilitate Islamic fund-raising by companies,
and reform the operations of Islamic endowments.
This political backing has disappeared with the ouster of
Mursi in an army-backed uprising in early July; the interim
government which is to serve until elections early next year has
much less fondness for Islamic finance.
But underlying demand among Egypt's mostly Muslim population
of 84 million, the country's need to develop what financing
sources it can, and the growing role of wealthy Arab countries
in the Egyptian economy mean the sector may still grow.
"Sukuk will be available in Egypt particularly because they
are the sole instrument used by some investors in the Gulf
Cooperation Council and southeast Asia," Sherif Sami, the new
head of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority, told
Reuters last week.
Sami stressed his body would only handle the technical side
of sukuk issues, and any decision to push forward with legal
changes to facilitate sukuk would be political.
DEMAND
The technocrats who dominate Egypt's new economic policy
team, many of them with experience from the Mubarak era, have
shown little personal interest in Islamic finance.
The image of political Islam has been severely damaged in
the eyes of many Egyptians by Mursi's troubled year in office
and his weak management of the economy.
But long-term demand for Islamic financial services has not
necessarily changed. Only around 10 or 15 percent of Egyptians
use formal banking services, analysts estimate; this implies
great potential for growth in both conventional and Islamic
finance, and sharia-compliant banking could be a way to draw
many people into the formal financial system.
Abdel Rahman Al Kafrawi, head of Islamic transactions at
Principal Bank for Development and Agricultural Credit (PBDAC),
said he had noticed no negative impact since July on business at
the 18 PBDAC branches offering Islamic finance.
The state-run bank, which caters to Egyptian farmers,
launched sharia-compliant retail banking earlier this year,
setting aside an initial 50 million Egyptian pounds ($7.1
million) to provide financing for the purchase of durable goods,
agricultural equipment and education fees.
"Such needs never cease to exist regardless of politics or
macroeconomics, and hence no negative impact has been felt or is
expected," he said.
SUKUK
Mursi's government fought a six-month battle to pass a law
clearing the way for sovereign sukuk issues, overcoming a bitter
controversy over the use of state-owned assets to back sukuk.
Officials then talked of Egypt making a debut international
issue of Islamic bonds this year, and of raising $10 billion a
year by selling sukuk.
Such hopes always looked too optimistic, and because it will
take time to make technical preparations and restore political
stability, a sovereign sukuk sale may not be possible before
late next year. But that does not mean future Egyptian
governments will abandon the idea.
In the past year, governments and companies in the Gulf and
Turkey have stepped up sukuk issues, tapping large pools of
Islamic funds whose demand for sharia-compliant instruments has
exceeded supply.
To help replenish its foreign exchange reserves and bridge
its huge state budget deficit, Egypt will remain under strong
pressure to follow suit - especially since the Gulf has become
increasingly important to the Egyptian economy.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have
become Egypt's main financial backers since Mursi was deposed,
pledging $12 billion in aid. Any revival of foreign investment
in Egypt is expected to depend heavily on the Gulf.
Finance Minister Ahmed Galal told reporters last month that
the interim government had no problems in principle with using
sukuk, but would not make them its principal instrument.
While post-Mursi governments are likely to promote Islamic
finance less aggressively than the Muslim Brotherhood, they may
regulate it more efficiently - most types of economic
policy-making under Mursi were marred by political bickering and
bureaucratic logjams. So in the long term, Islamic finance may
develop in a more healthy environment.
Shahinaz Rashad, executive director of the Cairo-based
Metropolitan Training Academy, which offers training to
personnel at Islamic financial institutions, said customer
demand had not slackened since July.
"Clients are pursuing their personal preferences, whether
Islamic or conventional, regardless of who is on top in the
government," she said.
