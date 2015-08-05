CAIRO Aug 5 An online video, purportedly from
Islamic State's Egypt affiliate, showed on Wednesday a Croatian
hostage who said the group would kill him in 48 hours if Muslim
women in Egyptian jails were not freed.
Croatia's foreign ministry reported on July 24 that a group
of armed men had abducted a Croatian citizen in Egypt,
identified as T.S.
In the video, titled "A Message to the Egyptian Government"
and which was posted on online forums, a man is seen kneeling
and wearing a short-sleeved orange jumpsuit. He identified
himself as Tomislav Salopek, 30-years-old, from Croatia, who
worked for French company CGG.
Reuters could not immediately verify its authenticity. If
confirmed it would be the first known video featuring a Western
hostage held by Sinai Province, which changed its name from
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after it pledged allegiance to Islamic
State.
A masked militant in fatigues stands near Salopek, a knife
visible in his hand. The black flag of Islamic State is propped
up behind Salopek.
"The soldiers of Islamic State ... Wilayet Sinai catched me
at Wednesday, 22 July, 2015. They want to substitute me with the
Muslim womans arrested in Egyptian prisons. This matter have to
be achieved before 48 hours from now. If not, the soldiers of
Wilayet Sinai will kill me," Salopek said, reading from a note
against a desert backdrop.
Wilayet Sinai is the Arabic name for Sinai Province.
The Egyptian Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry did not
comment on the video. The military spokesman and the presidency
could not be reached for comment. CGG, which specialises in oil
and gas geology, was not available for comment.
The timing of the video came as Egypt prepared to inaugurate
the New Suez Canal, a megaproject that is the centrepiece of
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plans to revitalise the
country's economy.
Sinai Province is the most active insurgent group in the
Sinai Peninsula, the epicentre of an insurgency in Egypt.
Hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since the
army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests
against his rule in 2013.
