PARIS Aug 5 A subcontractor working for French seismic survey group CGG has been kidnapped in Cairo and is held by Islamic State, the company said on Wednesday.

Ardiseis Egypt, a unit of CGG, said in a statement that one of its staff was kidnapped on July 22 while travelling to Cairo.

"Ardiseis Egypt acknowledges that he is the hostage appearing on the video released today by the Sinai Province of Islamic State," the company said.

An online video, purportedly from Islamic State's Egypt affiliate, showed a Croatian hostage who said the group would kill him in 48 hours if Muslim women in Egyptian jails were not freed.

In the video the man identified himself as 30-year-old Tomislav Salopek, from Croatia, who worked for CGG. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Louise Ireland)