PARIS Aug 5 A subcontractor working for French
seismic survey group CGG has been kidnapped in Cairo
and is held by Islamic State, the company said on Wednesday.
Ardiseis Egypt, a unit of CGG, said in a statement that one
of its staff was kidnapped on July 22 while travelling to Cairo.
"Ardiseis Egypt acknowledges that he is the hostage
appearing on the video released today by the Sinai Province of
Islamic State," the company said.
An online video, purportedly from Islamic State's Egypt
affiliate, showed a Croatian hostage who said the group would
kill him in 48 hours if Muslim women in Egyptian jails were not
freed.
In the video the man identified himself as 30-year-old
Tomislav Salopek, from Croatia, who worked for CGG.
