* Islamists kill 15 in attack on Egyptian police station
* Two vehicles driven in direction of border with Israel
* Israeli aircraft strike to prevent breach
* Egyptian president calls military council
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Aug 5 Islamist gunmen killed at least 15
Egyptian policemen on Sunday and seized an army tank in an
attack on a Sinai police station near the frontier with Israel,
and Israeli aircraft destroyed a vehicle used by the gunmen to
try to storm the fortified border.
The attack was the first major security emergency for
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, who summoned his military
council. Egyptian state television and Israeli military
officials said an Islamist militant group was behind the
assault.
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said:
"Thanks to the determined action of the IDF (Israel Defence
Forces) and the Shin Bet (internal security agency), a big
attack against Israeli civilians was prevented."
The Egyptian state news agency quoted a security official as
saying the attack was carried out by Jihadist militants who
infiltrated from Gaza via a tunnel as well as by Jihadis from
two regions in Egypt's Sinai peninsula.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak called for "determined
Egyptian action" to "prevent terror in Sinai". One report which
could not be immediately confirmed said the gunmen had seized an
armoured personnel carrier.
"Elements of a Jihad organization drove SUVs into one of the
checkpoints south of the Rafah border," Egyptian state
television said. It said 15 security forces troops had been
killed and at least 7 wounded.
It was not clear how many attackers were involved.
"There was an exchange of fire with the attackers who seized
an army tank and used it to make a second attack in Rafah," the
Egyptian television report said.
Israeli military spokeswoman Avital Leibovich said gunmen
had seized two vehicles. One exploded and the second was
destroyed by Israeli aircraft.
"As of now, we know of no terrorists still in the area.
There are some Israeli communities nearby, and residents have
been asked to stay in their homes.
FORTIFIED BORDER TRIANGLE
In a statement to Egyptian television, a spokesman for
Netanyahu said: "The terrorists who killed the Egyptian security
men seized two Egyptian military vehicles and tried to storm the
Israeli border."
He said the vehicle that tried to breach the frontier was
destroyed at the Kerem Shalom crossing into the southern Gaza
Strip, a military zone where the borders of Israel, Egypt and
Gaza intersect.
A television journalist based in North Sinai said the area
was sealed off by Egyptian security forces, who had blocked the
road from the main town of al-Arish in the direction of the Gaza
border crossing at Rafah.
Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed a
Palestinian gunman from a radical Islamist group and wounded
another as they rode a motorbike in southern Gaza near the
Egyptian border.
It was not immediately possible to confirm whether the
incidents were linked.
Israel has previously accused Palestinian militants in Gaza
of involvement in militant activity in Sinai, where insecurity
has spread since the U.S.-aligned Egyptian president, Hosni
Mubarak, was toppled by a citizen revolt last year.
Gaza is governed by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement
which, while also hostile to the Jewish state, is considered too
moderate by many Salafis and has at times clashed with them
during law and order drives.
Hamas condemned the attack and closed the tunnels to Egypt
through which it smuggles goods to avoid an Israeli-Egyptian
blockade. Residents said the atmosphere was tense.