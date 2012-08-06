* Islamists kill 15 in attack on Egyptian police station
* Two vehicles driven in direction of border with Israel
* Incident will test Egypt's relations with Israel
* Egyptian president calls military council
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Aug 5 Islamist gunmen killed at least 15
Egyptian police on Sunday and seized two military vehicles to
attack a crossing point into Israel, the deadliest incident in
Egypt's tense Sinai border region in decades.
Israeli aircraft destroyed one of the armored vehicles and
four of the gunmen were killed, Egyptian security sources said.
Israel's Defense Minister Ehud Barak called for "determined
Egyptian action" to "prevent terror in Sinai".
The attack is an early diplomatic test for Egyptian
President Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist who assumed office at the
end of June after staunch U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak was overthrown
last year in a popular uprising.
It may also complicate Egypt's relations with Hamas, the
Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip that borders Egypt and Israel
who are close to Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, if it is shown that
Palestinian gunmen were involved.
Israel has accused Palestinian militants in Gaza of
involvement in militant activity in Sinai, where insecurity has
grown since Mubarak was toppled.
Mursi has pledged to get a grip on security in Egypt but has
yet to prove he can assert control over an entrenched security
establishment.
Mursi summoned senior military officials and vowed to
respond to the attack. His spokesman said the assailants had not
been identified for now.
"Clear orders have been given to our armed forces and police
to chase and arrest those who carried out this assault on our
children," Mursi said in a speech on state television. "The
forces will impose full control over these areas of Sinai."
The Egyptian state news agency quoted a security official as
saying the attack was carried out by Islamist militants who
infiltrated from Gaza via a tunnel as well as by other militants
from two regions in Egypt's Sinai peninsula.
Hamas said it was investigating the incident and had no
information so far indicating the gunmen came from Gaza but
Taher al-Nono, a spokesman for the Hamas government, said it was
closing tunnels along the border with Egypt immediately.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israel
Defense Forces and members of the internal security agency had
foiled a big attack against Israeli civilians.
"Whoever intends to attack us must know that our long arm
will find him," he said in a statement via Twitter.
DUSK AMBUSH
The gunmen ambushed the Egyptian border police who had
gathered to break the Muslim Ramadan fast after sunset.
"Elements of a jihad organization drove SUVs into one of the
checkpoints south of the Ramah border," Egyptian state
television said, referring to the main Gaza-Egypt crossing
point. It said 15 security forces personnel were killed and at
least 7 wounded.
One of the stolen army vehicles exploded as the militants
tried to storm the Israeli border and the second was targeted by
the Israeli air force at the Kermes Shalom crossing into
southern Gaza, a military zone where the Israeli, Egyptian and
Gaza borders intersect, a spokesman for Netanyahu said.
It was not clear how many attackers were involved.
"As of now, we know of no terrorists still in the area.
There are some Israeli communities nearby, and residents have
been asked to stay in their homes," Israeli military spokeswoman
Aviate Leibovich said.
An Egyptian security source said the Ramah crossing had been
closed "indefinitely" after the attack.
FORTIFIED BORDER TRIANGLE
Netanyahu said in April that Sinai was becoming a lawless
"Wild West" but his government has since signaled more
confidence in Egypt's ability to restore order.
Jihadi groups have hidden out in the lawless Sinai for
almost a decade but security forces hemmed them in under
Mubarak.
They became more active after Egypt's uprising of January
2011 with attacks on security posts, military roadbocks and a
key gas export pipeline and occasional raids on the heavily
defended border with Israel.
The militants, who are mostly members of Bedouin tribes who
long complained of neglect by the government in Cairo, say they
want to fight Israel to free occupied lands and have links with
some jihadi groups in Gaza, according to Egyptian security
experts.
Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed a
Palestinian gunman from a radical Islamist group and wounded
another as they rode a motorbike in southern Gaza near the
Egyptian border.
It was not immediately possible to confirm whether the
incidents were linked.
Hamas, while hostile to Israel, is considered too moderate
by many Salafis and has at times clashed with them during law
and order drives.
Mursi welcomed Hamas leaders to Cairo last month after he
took office but is also keen to show Israel's main ally the
United States that Egypt can be a reliable partner that respects
its international treaties including its peace deal with Israel.