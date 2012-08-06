* Israel sees "wake-up call" for Egypt on security
* Egypt's president, military vow tough response
* Gaza border crossing into Egypt closed indefinitely
By Yusri Mohamed
RAFAH, Egypt, Aug 6 Egypt branded Islamist
gunmen who killed 16 police near the Israeli border as
"infidels" and promised on Monday to launch a crackdown
following the massacre that has strained Cairo's ties with both
Israel and Palestinians.
An Egyptian official said jihadist militants crossed into
Egypt from the Gaza Strip before attacking the border station on
Sunday. They then stole two vehicles and headed to nearby
Israel, where they were eventually killed by Israeli fire.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said on Monday that up
to eight assailants died in the attack, adding that he hoped the
incident would serve as a "wake-up call" to Egypt, accused by
Israel of having lost control of the desert Sinai peninsula.
The bloodshed represented an early diplomatic test for
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist who took office at
the end of June after staunch U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak was
overthrown last year in a popular uprising.
Mursi visited the border area on Monday, accompanied by the
head of Egypt's military, Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi. The
army sent in reinforcements and stepped up checkpoints.
Mubarak cooperated closely with Israel on security and
suppressed Islamist movements such as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood
which rejects violence to achieve its goals but whose leaders
often voiced hostility towards the Jewish state.
Egypt's military, which still holds many levers of power,
called the attackers "infidels" and said it had been patient
until now in the face of the instability in Sinai.
"But there is a red line and passing it is not acceptable.
Egyptians will not wait for long to see a reaction to this
event," it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
A largely demilitarised Sinai is the keystone of the
historic 1979 peace deal between the two countries.
But for the past year there has been growing lawlessness in
the vast desert expanse, as Bedouin bandits, jihadists and
Palestinian militants from next-door Gaza fill the vacuum,
tearing at already frayed relations between Egypt and Israel.
SEALING THE BORDER
Mursi has promised to honour Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with
Israel and has done little to suggest a major shift in ties. He
has also reached out to Hamas, the Islamist rulers of the Gaza
Strip that borders Egypt and Israel, and Sunday's killings put
an instant strain on their relations.
Egypt closed its border crossing into Gaza "indefinitely",
cutting off the sole exit route for most Palestinians at the
height of the Muslim-fast month of Ramadan.
Hamas, which condemned the killings of the Egyptians, also
sealed a warren of smuggling tunnels after Cairo said the gunmen
had used these underground links to reach Egypt.
Many key goods, including oil, pass through the tunnels, and
a prolonged closure could bring hardship to the coastal enclave.
Hamas said it was working with Egypt to try to identify those
behind the bloody operation.
"No Palestinian could take part in such an ugly crime and in
the killing of our beloved Egyptian army men in such a horrible
manner," said Hamas's Gazan government spokesman Taher Al-Nono.
Deeply hostile to Israel, Hamas is nonetheless considered
overly moderate by many Islamists, who condemn Egypt's 1979
peace accord and seek constant war with the Jewish state.
Last August, eight Israelis died in a cross-border Sinai
attack blamed on Palestinian militants from Gaza. In June, an
Israeli worker died in another incident on the desert frontier.
No one claimed immediate responsibility for Sunday's attack.
"I think it is clear that Israel and Egypt have a common
interest in keeping their border quiet," Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said, sending his condolences to Egypt for
its loss of life.
Israel urged it citizens last week to leave the Sinai,
citing the threat of a possible assault. On Sunday morning, an
Israeli air strike killed a Palestinian gunman from a radical
Islamist group in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border.
Hours later, the group of gunmen ambushed the border police
- who had gathered to break the Ramadan fast after sunset - and
opened fire, killing 16 and wounding at least seven.
Egypt's army said 35 militants took part in the assault,
adding that mortars fired from Gaza landed in the area during
the attack.
Some of the gunmen then sped off in the two stolen vehicles,
one of which exploded at the fence, while the second, an
armoured personnel carrier, travelled some 2.5-km (2 miles) into
Israel before it was disabled by an Israeli air force missile.
"A very great disaster was prevented here," said the chief
of the Israeli armed forces, Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz,
adding that it was "a very complicated attack by terrorists
linked between the Sinai and Gaza".
SINAI HOSTILITY
The mountainous Sinai peninsula is home to seaside resorts
on its southern shores, while the Suez Canal stretches down its
western edge. Both are economic lifelines for Egypt.
But Israel says the territory is also home to Islamist
militants with links to jihadist groups in Gaza and al Qaeda.
Any tough Egyptian response in the area could draw a hostile
reaction from a population that has an ingrained suspicion of
the government in Cairo, the result of years of official neglect
and heavy-handed security tactics during the Mubarak era.
Most police left the towns of Sheikh Zuwaid and Rafah after
Mubarak's overthrow and have not returned. Several locals
interviewed by Reuters said they would not be welcome back
unless they apologise for the way they had treated the people.
Bedouin tribesmen in the Sinai have occasionally kidnapped
foreign tourists to demand clemency for jailed relatives. Some
carry weapons, saying they are needed for protection given the
security vacuum.
Mosaad Abu Fajr, a Bedouin activist from Rafah, predicted
that the stepped-up security in the area would be ineffective.
"Who said that Sinai is cities? Sinai is a desert. They are
trying to stage a show that will produce more hatred and widen
the gap between citizens and the state."