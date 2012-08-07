* Egyptian security forces begin making arrests - source
* Security officials say still devising response
* Mourners in Cairo try to assault Egypt prime minister
By Yusri Mohamed
RAFAH, Egypt, Aug 7 Egypt began to seal off
smuggling tunnels into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a security
source said, two days after gunmen shot dead 16 Egyptian border
guards in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.
Crowds of angry mourners wept at the military funeral of the
slain guards in Cairo after the deadliest assault along Egypt's
tense Sinai Peninsula border with Israel and Gaza in decades.
Lawlessness in the rugged desert has spread since the fall
of autocrat Hosni Mubarak in an uprising 18 months ago and the
election of an Islamist successor whose commitment to security
co-operation with Israel has yet to be tested.
A Reuters reporter in the border town of Rafah said heavy
equipment was brought to the Egyptian side of the tunnels, which
are used to smuggle people to and from Gaza as well as food and
fuel that are a lifeline for the small territory's population.
"The campaign aims at closing all the openings between Egypt
and the Gaza Strip that are used in smuggling operations," said
the security source.
Security forces on Tuesday stormed the homes of several
Egyptians in the northern Sinai town of al-Arish who were
suspected to have ties with jihadi groups, and detained them
pending investigations, according to security sources in Sinai.
Several Palestinian residents in the town who did not have
official permits to enter Egypt were also taken to police
stations for questioning, the sources said.
The government in Cairo said the gunmen behind Sunday's
attack had reached Egypt via the Gaza smuggling tunnels.
Israel says Palestinian jihadi groups have been crossing
from Gaza into Egypt and exploiting the security vacuum there by
teaming up with local militants with the aim of attacking
Israel's long border running south to the Red Sea.
Sinai-based militants sworn to destroying Israel have
repeatedly attacked a gas pipeline to the Jewish state as well
as Egyptian police stations and security checkpoints. Eight
Israelis have been killed in border attacks in the past year.
POLITICAL PROBLEM
New Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi quickly pledged to
bring the region back under government control after Sunday's
attack, the worst since Egypt made peace with Israel in 1979,
ending a succession of wars.
No one has claimed responsibility. The Egyptian army said 35
militants were involved and that mortar bombs fired from Gaza
landed in the area during the operation.
"Extensive meetings are currently taking place between top
officials in the army, interior ministry and border guard to
come up with a plan to detect and find the criminals behind
Sunday's attacks," a Cairo security source said.
Sealing the tunnels will be an uncomfortable move for Mursi
who has brought Egypt closer to the Islamist Hamas movement that
rules Gaza since he came to power in June, promising to help
improve the life of Palestinians there.
Hamas, also hostile to Israel but seen as too moderate by
jihadi groups, has condemned the killings of the Egyptians and
has said it is sealing the tunnels from its side while helping
Egypt to identify those behind the attack.
In a statement on Tuesday, the office of Ismail Haniyeh, the
prime minister of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, said
he had phoned Mursi to deny involvement in the attack and
suggest forming a permanent joint security committee.
Mubarak was a staunch U.S. ally who co-operated closely with
Israel to help ensure its security and suppressed Islamists
including Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, which rejected violence to
achieve its goals but often voiced hostility to Israel.
Mursi took office promising to uphold peace with Israel, and
the Israelis are looking nervously for proof that he will be as
co-operative as Mubarak. His response to the attacks will help
define Egypt's new relationship with Israel.
Israel sent condolences to Egypt over the attack and sent
back the charred bodies of five attackers and an Egyptian
soldier who had been forced to drive the vehicle that stormed
the crossing into Israel, Egyptian medical sources said.
NATIONAL MOURNING
Mursi announced a state of national mourning, visited the
scene of the attack and on Tuesday met some of the seven
soldiers injured in the assault in a Cairo military hospital.
Roads were blocked on Tuesday near the main military mosque
in Cairo, which was packed with mourners who shouted and jostled
to be near the coffins of the dead security guards draped in
Egyptian flags. Outside, hundreds prayed in the midday sun.
Thousands, many holding flowers, had gathered by the time
the bodies were carried from the mosque for burial.
Some mourners who held Mursi's administration responsible
for the deaths rushed at Prime Minister Hisham Kandil and some
Islamist politicians as they left the mosque.
"You killed them you dogs", they shouted, trying to hit the
politicians with their shoes. Mursi did not attend the ceremony.
Any firm proof that the attack was planned and executed from
Gaza could be inconvenient for Mursi given the Brotherhood's
ties to Hamas. The Brotherhood blamed Israeli intelligence for
the attack. Israel dismissed that.
"If the attackers came from the Gaza Strip, that would be
very embarrassing for the Brotherhood," said a Western diplomat.
"Rather than allow that to grow in people's minds, they thought
they could say this was an Israeli false flag."
The Brotherhood also said it was "imperative to review
clauses" of the 1979 peace deal, which limited the presence of
troops in the border zone, echoing recent calls from politicians
and commentators for changes to the treaty.
But Mursi's spokesman Yasser Ali said on Tuesday that the
president had stressed his commitment to the peace agreement.
Israel indicated that no changes were needed, saying it had
agreed in the past to Egyptian requests to deploy more troops.
"We proposed aid to them, also to investigate and we also
handed over the bodies of the six terrorists. At the moment we
are waiting," Israel's Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said
on Israeli radio on Tuesday.