CAIRO May 14 The Egyptian government linked possible agreement to an arrangement whereby partners in Israel's Tamar gas field would export gas via a liquefied natural gas plant in Egypt to resolution of outstanding international arbitration.

The partners in Israel's Tamar natural gas field would export up to 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas over 15 years via the plant, according to a letter of intent signed earlier this month with Union Fenosa Gas - a joint venture between Spain's Gas Natural and Italy's Eni, that operates the plant in Damietta.

The Union Fenosa Gas plant went idle in 2012 due to a lack of gas supply from the Egyptian government. The LNG plant filed a complaint with the International Chamber of Commerce last year alleging that a state partner had failed to comply with the contracts.

In a statement issued by the oil ministry, an official linked Egypt's agreement to the letter of intent to "resolution of all pending trade arbitration cases". (Writing by Tom Perry, editing by William Hardy)