CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt recalled its ambassador from
Israel on Wednesday after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
killed Hamas's top military commander and at least six other
Palestinians, presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said.
"President Mohamed Mursi has followed the Israeli brutal
assault in which a number of martyrs and sons of the Palestinian
people were killed," Yasser Ali said in a statement on
television and on his Facebook website.
"On this basis he has recalled the Egyptian ambassador from
Israel; has ordered the Egyptian representative at the United
Nations to call for an emergency meeting at the Security Council
... and summoned the Israeli ambassador in Egypt in protest over
the assault," the statement added.